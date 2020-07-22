County offers childcare center grants

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Pulaski County Board of Supervisors has established a new grant program to help the county’s certified childcare centers recover from COVID-19 pandemic impacts and mitigate expenses from new regulations so they can reopen and continue operations.

“We are finding that childcare centers around Virginia are having an increasingly difficult time reopening and operating because of the spatial restrictions put on them and the limitations brought on by their existing facility’s square footage,” County Administrator Jonathan D. Sweet said.

“Childcare centers are going to need to be creative and resourceful in order to optimize their current space and may ultimately need to find ways to affordably expand their facilities to be able to serve the same number of children and meet the six feet distancing requirement,” he added.

The Pulaski County Childcare Center Emergency Recovery Grant Program offers $5,000 to $10,000 grants to county childcare centers in operation prior to Feb. 15, 2020. Eligible centers must meet all state licensures and certifications, be in good standing with the State Corporation Commission (SCC), and be up to date on county taxes and other charges and fees.

Board of Supervisors Chairman Joe Guthrie said, “Childcare centers are critical for a healthy community and provide citizens with access to safe, affordable and developmental care needed for their children. Quality childcare services are important to our workforce, our businesses, our school system and of course our children who receive care, so finding creative ways to assist this important community resource with expanding their capacity has become one of Pulaski County Board of Supervisor’s top priorities.”

The grant application consists of two pages and is simple, the county states. Applicants must answer six questions and write a summary of how the pandemic has affected their childcare center.

Grant funds can be used for expenses incurred between March 1, 2020 and Dec. 31, 2020, including rent or mortgage, payroll, employee benefits, reopening costs, utilities, marketing, vendor payments, equipment purchases, personal protective equipment (PPE) and supplies, and new software.

Applications, accepted on a first-come, first-served basis starting April 3, are available online at www.pulaskicounty.org. A W-9 must accompany each application.

Up to $30,000 in grant funds are available. The program expires Dec. 1, 2020 or when all funds are depleted. The program is funded entirely by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

The county points out reopening any business under Phase III of the governor’s plan for returning to normal includes properly training staff; establishing policies and procedures; and providing appropriate protective equipment, sanitation and space for physical/social distancing. Meeting distancing requirements has been the biggest challenge for childcare.

According to the county, the group size limit for children under 4 years old is 12 under Phase III — as long as age-based adult-to-child ratios are met. For children between the ages of four and 13, the limit is 12. However, those limits include adults and children.

“Groups of children may share the same physical space (e.g. classroom, gymnasium) so long as physical distancing of six feet can be maintained and children do not mix between groups. The six feet distance requirement is primarily what is limiting the number of children that can be served within the existing square footage of childcare facilities,” explains a press release from the county.

Written by: Editor on July 22, 2020.

