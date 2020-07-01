Collision with parked car kills man

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RUSSELL COUNTY — A Castlewood man died Monday after his pickup truck ran off a road and collided with another vehicle.

Gary D. Fraley, 79, wasn’t wearing a seatbelt when his 1983 Chevrolet Custom Deluxe 10 pickup truck hit an unoccupied 2011 Ford F-150 parked on the side of Copper Ridge Road, Virginia State Police says. The 9 a.m. wreck occurred just south of Route 58.

Russell was transported to Russell County Medical Center, where he died as a result of his injuries, according to police.

The investigation is continuing.

Written by: Editor on July 1, 2020.

Comments

comments