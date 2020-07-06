Charlie Daniels dead at 83

The official website for The Charlie Daniels Band has reported the passing of country music Hall of Fame member Charlie Daniels.

Daniels died Monday morning at Summit Medical Center in Hermitage, Tennessee. Doctors determined the cause of death to be a Hemorrhagic stroke.

Charlie Daniels has been playing Southern Rock, Country and Bluegrass music since his first solo album, titled simply Charlie Daniels, in 1971. He wrote songs or played instruments for the likes of Elvis Presley, Bob Dylan, the Marshall Tucker Band, Johnny Cash, Marty Stuart, Travis Tritt, Hank Williams Jr. and a host of other musical legends.

His most wellknown song, The Devil Went Down To Georgia, reached No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 in September 1979. That song, after appearing in the movie Urban Cowboy, continues to receive airplay.

Born in Wilmington, North Carolina, Oct. 28, 1936, Daniels was active in the music scene until his death.

Charlie Daniels was 83 years old.

