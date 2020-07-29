Blacksburg health tech company expanding

Modea, a technology company that specializes in digital strategy for healthcare organizations, is investing $100,000 to grow its operation in Montgomery County.

Headquartered in Blacksburg, Modea recently moved to a larger office space located at 301 S. Main St., and will expand to accommodate new business, creating 20 new jobs.

“Modea’s success in Montgomery County is demonstrating that growth in the tech industry is happening across diverse regions of Virginia,” said Gov. Ralph Northam, who made the announcement.

“This pandemic continues to highlight the value of digital health solutions like those that Modea offers its customers. The New River Valley has become a hub for technology businesses of all sizes, and we are proud to see this homegrown company expanding and creating new jobs in our Commonwealth,” the governor added.

Modea was founded in Virginia in 2006 and focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. The company provides strategic consulting and integration services; and designs customized software solutions and mobile applications for hospital systems and other healthcare organizations.

The company’s clients include Vanderbilt University Health, Children’s National Health System, and Carilion Clinic.

“Modea was founded in Blacksburg … because of the incredible quality of life and the availability of technical talent in the New River Valley,” said Christopher Riegger, Modea’s COO. “COVID-19 is shining a bright light on the need for better digital tools in healthcare and demand for our services is growing quickly. As we scale to meet this need, doing so here in Blacksburg allows us to leverage strong, local relationships and retain our company culture.”

Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Montgomery County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Modea’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP).

Written by: Editor on July 29, 2020.

