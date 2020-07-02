Bike hits vehicle, juveniles injured

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Two youth were injured in Pulaski Tuesday evening when their bike struck a vehicle, according to Pulaski police.

The 11- and 15-year-old children were transported to LewisGale Hospital-Pulaski with non-life threatening injuries, a press release from Pulaski Police Department states. The 7:57 p.m. collision occurred at the intersection of Valley Road and Second St. S.W.

Police say the driver of the vehicle was not injured or at fault. No charges are pending at this time.

