Back in Service

Melinda Williams/SWT

The trestle bridge at Hiwassee is back open for hiking, biking and equestrian use. The structure was closed for several months for repairs when a May 15 fire damaged 70 to 80 feet of decking, sub-decking and handrail. The bridge is part of the 57-mile New River Trail State Park, which passes through Pulaski, Wythe, Carroll and Grayson counties and the city of Galax. State Park staff made the repairs.

Written by: Editor on July 27, 2020.

Comments

comments