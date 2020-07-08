Audiologist: Summer noise can lead to permanent hearing loss

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State University audiologist Lynn Bielski urges people to protect their hearing from noise sources such as concerts, lawn mowers, road construction and fireworks.

Summer is a good time to think about year-round noise exposure, she said.

“We live in a noisy world,” says Bielski, an assistant professor of audiology. “Our hearing is one of our senses that we, as humans, oftentimes take for granted. Excessively loud noise, music, or other sound exposure will damage our hearing, and we need to take responsibility and protect it.

“Sounds louder than 80 decibels have the potential to cause permanent damage. Noise created by fireworks, traffic, concerts, and landscaping equipment ranges between 90 and 140 decibels.”

