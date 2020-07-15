ARC awards grant to UW relief fund

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

United Way of Southwest Virginia’s COVID-19 relief fund received a boost Monday in the form of a grant from Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC).

ARC awarded a $100,000 grant to help 16 communities, 25 organizations and 1,000 participants weather the novel coronavirus pandemic. UWSV serves Pulaski County and all Virginia counties north, south and west of Pulaski. Wythe County joined United Way of Southwest Virginia this month.

The COVID-19 Relief Fund was established in conjunction with several northeastern Tennessee United Ways in March when declarations of emergency related to the pandemic started to impact businesses and livelihoods.

Written by: Editor on July 15, 2020.

