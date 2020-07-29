Airport board has ‘work cut out for them’

The chairman of New River Valley Airport’s Board of Directors says the board “has its work cut out for them” finding a new director with the experience and education of Keith Holt.

Holt started work Monday as director of Virginia Tech-Montgomery Executive Airport in Blacksburg (VTMEA). He had been head of the Dublin airport for 12 years.

“It was a good transition for Keith. He’s now five minutes from work instead of 30,” said Chairman Nick Glenn. He said VTMEA will be able to offer Holt better pay and benefits than NRV, and even though NRV has a longer runway and may, as a result, be busier, it’s a “move up” for Holt.

