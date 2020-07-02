2nd Annual Pulaski Yankees 5K set for Aug. 29

The second annual Pulaski Yankees 5K presented by Shelor Toyota will take place Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. The run/walk will begin at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park, wind toward downtown Pulaski and hit town running trails before ending with a lap on the warning track at the ballpark.

The Pulaski Yankees 5K is presented by Shelor Toyota, Gay and Neel, Inc., LewisGale Pulaski, First United Methodist Church and Run About Sports. Proceeds from the event will benefit the United Way of Southwest Virginia.

Registration for the Pulaski Yankees 5K is $25 and includes a race T-shirt. Registration is now open online at pulaskiyankees.net or pulaskiyankees.milbstore.com.

Participants must register by Aug. 15 in order to be guaranteed a T-shirt. The registration fee will increase $5 on the day of the event.

