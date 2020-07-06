Pulaski YMCA reports COVID-19 case

The following statement was released Monday from the Pulaski YMCA:

Dear YMCA Family,

Out of an abundance of caution and care, we want to make you aware that a YMCA of Pulaski County staff member has, today, notified us that they have tested positive for COVID-19. The last time this staff member, who serves as a lifeguard, was in our facility was June 26, at around 7:00 p.m. The staff member will not return until they are COVID-19 free. As we stated, this employee serves as a lifeguard and has had minimal contact with others while in the facility. He worked Monday through Friday the week of June 22-26.

Upon notification of the potential contact with a positive case, the YMCA of Pulaski County, thoroughly cleaned the pool area and removed him from the work schedule for at least 14 days. We have also been in contact with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) for contact tracing and to ensure we have taken all necessary steps. At this time, VDH has indicated that no one else at the YMCA is at any greater risk.

Your YMCA continues to take precautionary steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Staff members wear face coverings and practice physical distancing. Surfaces are constantly being wiped down and kept clean as well, and our custodian disinfects surfaces every night. Likewise, the YMCA has instituted a thorough disinfection process that is done every day. Keeping our staff, members and all program participants clean, safe, and healthy is our highest priority.

If you have additional questions, please contact Jessie Woods, CEO at 540/980-3671 or execdirymca@comcast.net

Written by: Editor on July 6, 2020.

