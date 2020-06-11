William Ray ‘Buck’ Turpin, Sr.

William Ray ‘Buck’ Turpin, Sr. of Snowville, VA died early Wednesday morning June 10, 2020. He was born April 17, 1941 and was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Ray Turpin and Ellen Newby Turpin, brothers Clarence Edward Turpin and Jerry Randolph Turpin, and sister Alberta Grace Nunn.

Surviving are brothers Cecil Douglas Turpin and wife Francis; Roger Lee Turpin and wife Trish; wife, Thelma Gravley Turpin; daughter Debora Turpin Vaughn and husband Rickie, Sr.; sons William Ray Turpin, Jr. and wife Lisa Worrell Turpin, Ronald Dewayne Turpin and wife Tina Stephens Turpin, Jessie Albert Turpin and wife Angel Hudson Turpin, Jeffery Andrew Turpin and wife Cindy Woodrum Turpin; 12 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

Private Funeral Services and viewing will be held Friday, June 12, 2020 from 1-2 p.m.

Interment to follow in the SWVA Veteran’s Cemetery, Dublin, VA.

Arrangements by Stevens Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA.

Written by: Editor on June 11, 2020.

Comments

comments