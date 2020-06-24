Wanda Joyce Pugh Rorrer

Wanda Joyce Pugh Rorrer, 79, of Dublin, VA died Saturday morning, June 20, 2020 in Roanoke Memorial Hospital. She was born in Pulaski Co., VA on June 28, 1940 and was the daughter of Lawrence Melvin Pugh and Martha Bell Bentley Pugh. She was preceded in death by a wonderful husband of 62 years, James Daly Rorrer, SR., and son, Randall Duane Rorrer, and brother, Jerry Duane Pugh.

Mrs. Rorrer was a retired pastor and evangelist with the Church of God of Prophecy. She worked in the ministry in many positions for some 50 years. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother of six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Surviving are daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca Joyce Rorrer Rupe and Wayne Rupe; son and daughter-in-law, James Daly Rorrer, Jr and Tammy Rorrer; grandchildren, Gregory W. Rupe, James P. Rupe and Andrea, Aaron J. Rupe, Zachary C. Rupe and Lauren, Heather D. Rivera and Cody J Rorrer; great-grandchildren, Katie L. Rupe, Levi D. Rupe, Carter E. Rupe and McKenna B. Rupel; and sister-in-law, Freda Edwards Pugh.

A private family time will be held at the graveside, Tuesday, June 23 and a Memorial Service will be held from the Steven Funeral Home chapel in Pulaski, VA with Rev. Doug Patterson officiating on Saturday, July 11 at 2 p.m.

Arrangements by Steven Funeral Home, Pulaski, VA

