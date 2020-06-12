Wanda Gladys Quesenberry Peck

Wanda Gladys Quesenberry Peck, age 75, of Galax and formerly Pulaski passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020 in the Twin County Regional Hospital, Galax.

Born August 6, 1944 in Hiwassee, she was the daughter of the late Owen M. Quesenberry and Essie Emmaline Sutphin Quesenberry. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Elsie Ernestine Smith, and Julia Ann Quesenberry Harris and four brothers, Johnny, Billy, David and Bueron Quesenberry.

She is survived by her sister Edith Louise Quesenberry and husband, Mowyer Quesenberry of Allisonia; brothers Kenneth Wayne Quesenberry of Galax and Danny B. Quesenberry of Dublin; special nephew Matthew Smith of Mt. Airy, NC.; numerous other nieces and nephews; children Ruth Ann Peck of Eden, NC; Samuel and Janet Peck of Mayodan, NC.; Angel and Timothy Cahill of Eden, NC.; Richard Peck of Eden, NC.; Jossie and Josh Lester – Hickory, NC.; numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Saturday 11 a.m. – June 13, 2020 at the Trail Cemetery, Hiwassee.

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling arrangements for the family.

June 12, 2020

