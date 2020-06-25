VHSL fall schedules for athletics and activities delayed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The VHSL Executive Committee met in special session Thursday, June 25, for the purpose of discussing the FY2021 Budget and Fall Sports. With the Commonwealth currently in Phase II and moving to Phase III in the reopening process on July 1, VHSL staff did not bring forth any recommendations for fall athletic schedules. The VHSL Executive Committee did vote to hold additional meetings in July and August as more information becomes known.

“All our efforts are working toward advocating for the opening of sports and activities in a safe and reasonable way,” said VHSL Executive Director Dr. John W. “Billy” Haun. “As we move forward, it would not be reasonable to release at this time a fall schedule or calendar until we learn more about future Phases.

“We are committed to getting this right and getting our students participating in activities,” continued Haun. “I think we can make a much better informed decision once we have more parameters and possible restrictions.”

In other business, the VHSL Executive Committee approved its FY2021 budget by a vote of 35-0-0.

