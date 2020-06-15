Utt resigns, headed to Smyth County

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

He’s spent 14 years focused on improving the economic future of Pulaski and Pulaski County, but Shawn Utt says the time has come for him to turn the reigns over to someone else.

The Pulaski town manager and former Pulaski County community development director submitted his resignation to town council Tuesday night during a special meeting designed for council to conduct his annual evaluation. Upon acceptance of his resignation, Utt drove to Smyth County to accept a position as county administrator there.

Utt’s last day is July 2, three days before the effective date of Deputy Town Manager Nichole Hair’s resignation. Hair resigned June 5, with a July 5 effective date. She is taking a position as economic development manager for Virginia Industrial Advancement Alliance.

“I believe we have made great strides during my tenure as town manager and there are amazing opportunities for the town on the horizon,” Utt said is a press release issued Wednesday. “I have truly loved my time here, but it’s time for me to explore other career opportunities and allow for the torch to be passed to the next leader.”

He noted he was honored to have worked with nine different town council members and three mayors “to help grow this great community into a better place for all of its citizens. I wish the town of Pulaski, its elected leadership and the incredible town staff nothing but success and continued growth in the days, months and years ahead.”

Mayor David Clark, whose time on council ends June 30, said, “I have worked with Shawn for the last seven years and watched as he put his heart and soul into making Pulaski a better place for everyone who lives here. The work he has done will be a great foundation for whoever comes next. He leaves us a much better place and I am proud to have served with him.”

A search for Utt’s replacement begins immediately. Council hopes to have a new town manager selected by the end of summer “to ensure the positive progress continues to move the town forward.”

Utt accepted the position of town manager in September 2013, after serving seven years as the county’s community development director. During his time as town manager, Pulaski experienced increased private investment in the town, including renovations and expansions at Calfee Park, development of Al’s On First and Jackson Park Inn, and recruitment of Falls Stamping-New River Valley.

During Utt’s stint as town manager, Pulaski also has launched a downtown revitalization project along with several investors “now believing in the great economic potential the town has to offer,” the press release states.

Utt was a regional planner for New River Planning District Commission and a public relations director for Radford City before going to work for Pulaski County. A native of Galax, he received his bachelor’s degree from Radford University and master’s degree in public administration from Virginia Tech.

Written by: Editor on June 15, 2020.

Comments

comments