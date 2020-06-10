Town of Pulaski opens Municipal Building

The Town of Pulaski has released the following statement regarding the reopening of the Municipal Building:

Following Virginia Governor Ralph Northam’s recommendation that Virginia enter Phase Two of his Safer At Home reopening plan, the Town of Pulaski’s Municipal Building will be reopening to the public on Monday, June 15th. Extra time has been taken to ensure that members of the public can safely conduct their business while on the premises, and employees have been trained on how to continue practicing proper social distancing guidelines and health safety measures.

As we move toward next Monday, we want to mention a few notable points on what to do while you’re visiting the Municipal Building. Social distancing is still required, and we ask when possible that you maintain a distance of at least six feet from those around you. Face coverings are also required while in any government building; exceptions will be made for those who have a medical condition that would put their health at risk by wearing a face covering. If you are sick or have a fever, we ask that you stay home and call our offices at 540-994-8600 to conduct your business. The drop box located on the right side of the building may continue to be utilized to leave your payments on utilities as well.

The Senior Center will also be reopening to the public. The guidelines above remain the same for the Center, along with the addition of allowing no more than fifteen visitors to the Senior Center at one time. As one of our most vulnerable population groups, special care must be taken to ensure that our senior citizens remain healthy and happy.

As we all continue to adjust to our new normal, we ask that you bear with us as we move into this next phase of Virginia’s reopening. We’re excited to welcome you back to the Municipal Building, and we look forward to continuing to provide you with the exemplary service and care you expect. If you have any questions regarding these safety guidelines, please contact our offices at 540-994-8600

Written by: Editor on June 10, 2020.

Comments

comments