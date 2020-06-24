Supervisor pass budgets for county and capital improvements to schools

By WILLIAM PAINE

The Pulaski County Board of Supervisors met this week and passed some fiscally significant resolutions.

Before getting down to budgetary business, the supervisors bid a fond farewell to Shawn Utt who recently resigned as Pulaski’s Town Manger to take a job as Smyth County’s new Administrator. Utt had previously worked as the county’s Economic Development Director.

The supervisors then welcomed Justin Griffith to serve as the acting Pulaski Commonwealth Attorney. Griffith, who had served as Chief Deputy in the Commonwealth’s Attorney office, was recommended for the post by outgoing Commonwealth Attorney Mike Fleener, who is slated to become a circuit court judge.

As this is a constitutional county office, an election will be held Nov. 3 to determine if he or another individual will fill out the rest of Fleenor’s term.

The supervisors voted unanimously to pass the Fiscal Year 2021 Budget, which had been discussed at last week’s public hearing. The county cut nearly two million dollars from what had earlier been projected because of the expected decline in tax revenues due to the COVID-19 virus.

Even considering this decline in county revenues, all were in agreement that Pulaski County was in good shape financially. Under this balanced budget, no county employees lost their jobs but instead received a cost of living increase. Moreover, this budget requires no tax increases whatsoever.

