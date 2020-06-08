Senior Week! Class of 2020 prepares to celebrate

By DAVID GRAVELY

The road has been bumpy, but it looks like the PCHS Class of 2020 is finally going to be able to celebrate. A weeklong celebration has been planned with the seniors finally walking across the stage at the end.

Saturday, June 13, will be the start of senior week with a memorable kickoff at the Shelor Motor Mile Speedway in Fairlawn. Thanks to the generosity of David Hagan and the Shelor Motor Mile group, the seniors will be welcomed into the infield, one car per senior, beginning at 6 p.m. where they will park until the event begins. Each vehicle will take a victory lap as each senior is announced. At the end of the day, seniors and other visitors will be parked to await a firework display that will begin at dark.

Sunday, June 14, A Baccalaureate has been planned by the faith-based community that will be held at Kenneth J. Dobson Stadium beginning at 7 p.m. This will be the first chance for the seniors to appear in their cap and gown with their classmates.

Monday, June 15, will be a day of memories and reflection as seniors are invited to visit their former elementary and middle schools one last time before graduation. Members of each school’s faculty and staff will be there to greet the seniors from 1-3 p.m.

Tuesday, June 16, will be another day of fun as the seniors participate in a virtual scavenger hunt. Local businesses will be participating and the seniors may find a gift or two and some Cougar memorabilia along the way. The seniors will be encouraged to share photos of their hunt on social media.

Wednesday, June 17, the seniors will enjoy a slideshow of senior photos at the Starlite Theater Drive-In, located at 275 Starlite Drive in Christiansburg. There will be 160 parking spaces available for the event, which will be available starting at 7 p.m. The slideshow will begin at dark and concessions will be available for individual purchase. Anyone wishing to submit photos for the slideshow should email Alaina Akers at alainaakers3@gmail.com.

Thursday, June 18, will be a day on campus for several events. Seniors will enjoy a lunch provided by the School Nutrition Staff. The seniors will be invited to enjoy their lunch on campus, socially distancing of course, on the field in front of the gym. The seniors will also be able to visit parts of the building for a last-chance tour and yearbooks will be available for pickup.

Friday, June 19, is a day at the lake. Claytor Lake State Park has offered vouchers for all PCHS seniors to enter the park for free on this date.

Finally, Saturday, June 20, will be the big day. The administration at PCHS has made two plans for the day and will be fully prepared for both. One will be a drive-thru ceremony where only a small number of vehicles at a time will be allowed to enter the stadium. This option will not have friends and family in the stands.

The other option, should the COVID-19 restrictions allow it, will be very similar to the graduation ceremony that the seniors normally have, with a few notable exceptions. The stage in this one would likely be set up in the open end of the stadium. Students would enter down the steps as normal, but split to one side or the other based on which side of the field they are sitting on. Those coming to watch the ceremony would be made aware which side of the stadium to sit on to have the best view of their student.

“We’re so excited to be able to offer these activities to our senior class,” new PCHS Principal Jennifer Bolling said. “We have missed so many memories with these students and we want to do everything we can to make this a special week for them. We want to thank everyone who has helped us make this week possible for our seniors. Community support is the key to making events like these possible.”

Full details for both plans will be made available closer to graduation day.

