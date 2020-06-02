Roxie Ann Jewell Reed

Roxie Ann Jewell Reed, age 61 of Pulaski passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Lewis Gale Hospital, Pulaski.

Born June 29, 1958 in Radford, she was the daughter of the late Gene Autry Jewell and Etta Mae Flinchum Reed. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Everett Gray Reed.

She is survived by a son, Eric Scott Reed of Floyd and sister, Wanda Jewell Reed of Pulaski.

Private family services will be held at Farris Cemetery, Riner

