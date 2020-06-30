Ratcliff named new girls’ basketball coach

By DAVID GRAVELY

Pulaski County High School continued moving forward with plans for the 2020-21 school year with the announcement Tuesday of the hiring of Scott Ratcliff as the new head coach for the Lady Cougar basketball program.

“Pulaski County High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Scott Ratcliff as the new varsity girls’ basketball coach,” the release states. “Ratcliff has led the highly successful Pulaski County Wolves AAU program for the last 16 years. Ratcliff takes over a program that is coming off a state runner-up finish in 2019 and a Region Championship this past season.”

In addition to coaching the Pulaski Wolves AAU team, Ratcliff also spent one season as the coach of the Pulaski Middle School Lady Orioles. They finished that season with an undefeated record.

“We are excited to have Scott Ratcliff leading our girls’ basketball program, Scott has worked with many of the girls currently on our middle school and high school teams, we feel this will help to make for a smooth transition” says Scott Vest, PCHS Athletic Director.

The Pulaski Wolves have earned a national reputation as a tough and aggressive team with a knack for winning big games. The Wolves have played for AAU national championships several times, winning one in Orlando, Florida, in 2004. Ratcliff coached AAU teams have earned an unknown but large amount of first place finishes in tournaments around the country, including state championships and Commonwealth Games championships.

“I’m excited to have this opportunity and look forward to seeing just how far we can go,” Coach Ratcliff said. “Our goal will be to build on what the program has accomplished and move it to an even higher level. We’ll be getting to work right away.”

Coach Ratcliff is a lifelong resident of Pulaski County where his wife Jennifer is a teacher at Critzer Elementary.

