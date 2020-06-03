Radford to open early for Fall classes

By WILLIAM PAINE

Radford University President Dr. Brian O. Hemphill has announced that the University will open earlier than previously scheduled for the Fall 2020 semester.

Dr. Hemphill came to this decision through a recommendation of the COVID-19 Contingency Planning Group, which was formed by Hemphill to safely prepare for the return of students and staff to campus.

Radford University is now set to reopen Monday, July 27, with students moving into residence halls and university operated apartments between Saturday, Aug. 1, and Tuesday, Aug. 11.

This early opening will mean that RU students will have completed all of the Fall semester’s instruction by Monday, Nov. 16, with final exams occurring from Nov. 17 – 20.

The reason given for this early schedule is due to the COVID-19 Contingency Planning Group’s concern over a resurgence of the virus in the late fall.

Commencement ceremonies will be held Sunday, Nov. 21, and Saturday, Nov. 22. This early Fall schedule will allow students to return home and stay home after Thanksgiving, which will presumably reduce transmission of the virus from back and forth travel.

Though RU will open early, campus life will be much changed.

The University has pledged to provide face coverings to all students, faculty and staff.

RU students will be required to wear face coverings while in class, while conducting business on campus and in shared common spaces. Faculty will be provided the option of standing behind a clear barrier at a podium or wearing a mask. When working independently in their offices, faculty and staff will not be required to wear face masks. However, RU employees in common areas or in shared meeting spaces will be required to wear face coverings.

Face coverings will not be mandatory out of doors, unless social distancing is not possible to maintain.

According to the university, the face covering requirement will be enforced by the local health district and by university officials. The student body has not, as yet, been asked to report those not in compliance with these new rules.

Large classes with 50 or more students will be moved online, unless the professor successfully lobbies his/her college Dean to allow face to face classes. All classrooms will now be configured to maintain six feet of distance between students.

Major school events and large gatherings will be altered to ensure meeting state and federal requirements for social distancing or will be cancelled entirely.

In addition, broad scale testing for the coronavirus will be offered to the student body. Students will also be encouraged to check any symptoms of the virus that they may have through an online portal. If their symptoms seem to be related to the coronavirus, a message will be generated saying that they should not attend class.

If someone does test positive for the virus, contact tracing will be implemented to assist in the exposure risk to others.

Other measures taken to stem the spread of the virus include enhanced disinfecting practices, the elimination of buffet stations for meals and restricted access for campus visitors.

Essentially this altered schedule puts RU about two weeks ahead of when classes normally begin.

“Individual functions and offices may be different, but our commitment will remain the same,” said Hemphill. “I look forward to working with each of you to make the Fall 2020 semester a success for all Highlanders!”

