Pulaski Yankees 2020 season shelved due to COVID-19

The Appalachian League today shared the following statement announcing that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season will not take place:

“Minor League Baseball announced today that there will not be an MiLB season in 2020. The health and safety of the Appalachian League fans, players and staff members is our top priority. This year has been a challenge for so many people around the world, but we assure you we are steadfast in our commitment to our cities. We are now counting down the days for us to finally be able to welcome all of you into our stadiums. But until then, stay safe, stay strong.”

Pulaski Yankees statement:

“With today’s announcement confirming what we have expected for quite some time, we now eagerly await information regarding our status for the 2021 season and remain optimistic that we will have affiliated minor league baseball at Motor Mile Field at Calfee Park next year. In the meantime, we look forward to welcoming our fans and the community to Calfee Park for a series of events this summer.”

