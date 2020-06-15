Pulaski reopening town hall Monday

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

Business will almost return to normal Monday as Pulaski Municipal Building and Pulaski Senior Center reopen for the first time in several months.

Town Manager Shawn Utt said citizens conducting financial business with the town no longer have to go to the former Wells Fargo Bank building on East Main Street, as all services of the finance department have been returned to town hall on First Street.

The decision to reopen the municipal building and senior center follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s recommendation Virginia enter Phase Two of his Safer At Home reopening plan.

“Extra time has been taken to ensure members of the public can safely conduct their business while on the premises, and employees have been trained on how to continue practicing proper social distancing guidelines and health safety measures,” Utt said in a press release.

He says all offices will be open to the public beginning Monday, except Pulaski Police Department, which will return to its standard procedure of requiring visitors to be cleared before entrance.

Although the building is reopening, Utt said measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 remain standard procedure in all town properties. Therefore, visitors are asked to maintain a distance of at least six feet between one another, whenever possible, while inside the building.

Also, face coverings are required in all government buildings. The only exception to that requirement is for persons with medical conditions that prohibit the wearing of face coverings.

“If you are sick or have a fever, we ask that you stay home and call our offices at 540-994-8600 to conduct your business,” Utt adds. “The drop box located on the right side of the building may continue to be utilized to leave your payments on utilities, as well.”

The same social distancing and face covering guidelines apply at the senior center. There also will be a restriction of 15 people in the center at one time. Utt explained, “As one of our most vulnerable population groups, special care must be taken to ensure that our senior citizens remain healthy and happy.”

He added, “As we all continue to adjust to our new normal, we ask that you bear with us as we move into this next phase of Virginia’s reopening. We’re excited to welcome you back to the municipal building, and we look forward to continuing to provide you with the exemplary service and care you expect.”

Questions regarding safety guidelines should be directed to 994-8600.

At its June 2 meeting, Pulaski Town Council accepted Utt’s recommendation the town’s COVID-19 emergency declaration not be renewed. It expired May 30.

