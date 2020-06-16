Pulaski hires firm for interim manager

A former Roanoke City manager will serve as interim town manager in Pulaski until a permanent manager can be hired.

Pulaski Town Council Tuesday authorized an agreement with Berkley Group to provide the interim manager, who is Darlene Burcham, according to current Town Manager Shawn Utt, who is leaving for a position as Smyth County administrator.

Utt said Burcham served as city manager in Roanoke for 10 years and is now retiring as Covington City manager, after 10 years of service.

The contract with Berkley Group is effective July 1. Utt explained that Berkley is a consulting firm that provides interim services from a pool of retired managers and administrators. Retired Pulaski County Administrator Pete Huber is among that pool.

Council’s action was taken following a specially-called executive session to discuss the town manager position. Utt said Burcham will act as interim manager until the position is filled.

