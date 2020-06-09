Pulaski Deputy Town Manager resigns

On Friday, June 5, Nichole Hair, Deputy Town Manager, notified the Town of her pending resignation as she looks to begin the next chapter of her career. Her last day of employment with the Town will be July 5, 2020.

Throughout her tenure as Deputy Town Manager, Ms. Hair has been instrumental in moving the Downtown Redevelopment program forward, beginning with an innovative program geared toward building community support called the Community U. In this, she was able to guide a workgroup of more than 50 stakeholders and community leaders that would result in a strategic plan for our business community’s regrowth. Much of her other work has centered around a mixture of economic development related roles although she also serves as the Town’s Zoning Administrator and leader of the Town’s Community Development department. She has been active in creating and supporting an array of special events, including the Music & Merchants Festival, PulaskiFest and The Marketplace. She will continue to serve Pulaski in various volunteer roles for events in Pulaski.

Previous to her position at the Town of Pulaski, Ms. Hair served the Town of Christiansburg for fourteen years as the Planning Director and Zoning Administrator. Her new role with the Virginia Industrial Advancement Alliance as the Economic Development Manager provides her an opportunity to support five counties and the City of Galax in their endeavors for economic development and community growth.

Written by: Editor on June 9, 2020.

