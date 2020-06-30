Pulaski County names new girls basketball coach

Pulaski County High School has released a statement concerning their latest coaching hire.

Pulaski County High School is pleased to announce the hiring of Scott Ratcliff as the new varsity girls basketball coach. Ratcliff has led the highly successful Pulaski County Wolves AAU program for the last 16 years. Ratcliff takes over a program that is coming off a State Runner-Up finish in 2019 and a Region Championship this past season. “We are excited to have Scott Ratcliff leading our girls’ basketball program, Scott has worked with many of the girls currently on our middle school and high school teams, we feel this will help to make for a smooth transition,” says Scott Vest, PCHS Athletic Director. Coach Ratcliff is a lifelong resident of Pulaski County where his wife Jennifer is a teacher at Critzer Elementary.

Written by: Editor on June 30, 2020.

