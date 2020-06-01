The following statement has been released by the Pulaski County Parks and Recreation Department:
Pulaski County has been most deliberate and taken great effort to carefully evaluate the reopening and use of certain public facilities and the hosting of certain youth programs, sporting events and community activities due to COVID-19. The system of opening the Commonwealth back gradually in three phases provides guidelines on what types of gathering and events may occur during those times. As a result of the continued uncertainty and lack of clear direction to Virginia localities regarding short- and long-term reopening planning for the Commonwealth, it is unfortunate that it has become necessary to notify the citizens of Pulaski County that the following County facilities will be unable to reopen and programs, events, and activities will be discontinued:
*All organized third-party sports tournaments (baseball/softball) to be held on County facilities, will be discontinued until at least July 1, 2020, due to state restrictions related to COVID-19
(*The date of July 1, 2020, is subject to change based on national and state reopening guidelines as well as the Governor’s Executive Order(s) in making a determination to reopen or resume.)
Pulaski County Administration will continue to closely monitor, evaluate and react as needed to the current health crisis and will communicate to the public accordingly.
