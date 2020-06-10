Protestors march to support movement

By WILLIAM PAINE

william.paine@southwesttimes.com

A little before 4 p.m. Sunday, a crowd of people began gathering in front of the gazebo at Pulaski’s Jackson Park. The majority of those present held homemade signs with various slogans that read, “I can’t breathe,” “Police Reform Now,” “Make America Not Racist,” “Silence is Violence” and “No Justice No Peace.” However, by far the most popular signs read, “Black Lives Matter.”

A fellow who identified himself as Justin Peoples, but whose name appears to be Justin Husser, seems to have organized the event though his Facebook page.

When asked if this gathering had a name, he said “It’s just a peaceful protest.” When asked the purpose of the protest, Justin simply answered “black lives.” He, however, claimed no formal affiliation with Black Lives Matter or any other organization. Justin claims to live in Pulaski.

At about 4:15 Justin (Peoples) Husser called for the assembled crowd of well over 100 people to begin their march. He then led the crowd from the gazebo to Jefferson Avenue and then along Main Street. The crowd made a point of walking on the sidewalk, so as not to block traffic.

As they marched, members of the throng let out various chants including “George Floyd,” which is the name the man who died in police custody in Minneapolis several days prior. Other shouted slogans included No Justice, No Peace and Hands up, Don’t shoot!

Though the police have faced much criticism for their apparently inherent racism, the protestors chose not to make their way to the grassy area in front of the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office but instead stopped at a grassy area next to the Speedway gas station on East Main Street. From this vantage point, the protestors continued chanting, as they faced the Sonic drive-in on the opposite side of the street though it is not known if this was intentional.

It was here some of the protestors were asked “Why are you here?”

“Because there’s obvious injustice in America right now and we need police reform from top to bottom,” answered Pulaski resident Joe Costano. “So this is to fight injustice.”

Eileene Yost and Geri Conway, both of Dublin, were chanting the name of Broenna Taylor during the protest.

Taylor was shot in March by police after they burst through the door of her apartment without a warrant in an attempt to make a drug bust. Not knowing who was entering into the apartment, Taylor’s companion opened fire on police, who then shot Breonna Taylor to death. Since then, the FBI has opened an investigation into the cause of her death.

Geri Conway held a sign with names of black individuals who she said were shot by police in the year 2015. As for whether or not the individuals listed on her placard were armed when they were shot, neither woman could say.

The question of “Why are you here?” was also posed to Radford University students Alexander and Stella, neither of whom felt inclined to reveal their last names.

“I’m here to support the Black Lives Matter movement and no justice, no peace more than anything,” said Stella. “We just need support for all of this, especially from us white people.”

“We believe black lives matter, especially now,” said Alexander. “So we need to focus on it and only then can we get equal justice.”

Most all of Sunday’s protestors wore some kind of face covering, as did Pulaski County native John Cash, who was in amongst them.

“I’m here because I believe there are some bad apples in the bunch that will take advantage of the situation and hurt people because of the color of their skin,” said Cash. When asked if he believed that those “bad apple” cops were in this county, Cash responded thus.

“No, I don’t think so but you can never tell,” said Cash. “They have a tough job but most people, when they have a tough job and they have a bad day, then nobody dies. If they (racist cops) have a bad day, then somebody’s going to die.”

Several high school students were seen among the crowd and college aged individuals were also well represented. Though there were some older folks present, the majority of those in attendance seemed to be under 40. About 90% of those protesting were white.

Newly elected town council member, Michael Reis, along with his wife and two young children, also participated in Sunday’s protest. Reis did not answer a request for comment concerning Sunday’s protest.

Police presence remained minimal throughout, with police cruisers situated only on the periphery of Sunday’s protest.

Unlike some protests around the country, which became destructive, those participating in Sunday’s protest in support of black lives caused no discernible disruption to normal daily activities of the citizenry. In addition, the protest caused no discernible damage to property within the Town of Pulaski.

Written by: Editor on June 10, 2020.

Comments

comments