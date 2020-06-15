Protecting, serving and going the extra mile

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Gary Harris was not having a good day.

Several weeks ago, the Post Commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 776 in Radford was out for a drive when things started to go in the wrong direction. His drive, he says, was one he doesn’t really remember a lot about and could have ended very badly if it weren’t for the actions of one Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy.

“I was driving around in Radford and Fairlawn, but I don’t really remember a lot about it,” Harris said. “I had been hit in the head a few days earlier by a big wooden moose I was delivering to one of the Moose Lodges. I’m not sure if that’s what started it all, but something wasn’t right.”

Harris says that if it weren’t for the quick thinking and reaction of this deputy, he or someone else might have been seriously injured.

“The deputy told me I pulled into the parking lot at Walmart in Fairlawn after sitting through two or three cycles of it changing,” he said. “I got to the Verizon store and got out of the car. The deputy walked up to me and asked if he could turn off my car. He thought I might have been drinking and I was having some issues standing straight. He had me take a Breathalyzer and it came back .000, but he could tell something wasn’t right. He realized it was likely a medical issue and he took action to help get me checked.”

The plan was for Harris’ daughter to drive him to the Radford CVS Minute Clinic, where he was scheduled for an appointment already. The deputy followed and as they waited, Harris took a turn for the worse.

At this point, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Rumsey called for medical assistance and Harris was taken to Radford Hospital. Not long after that, he was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

“I don’t remember much about all that,” Harris said. “I guess I was pretty bad off. That night they called my daughter and told her they were putting a respirator in. I had a DNR (Do Not Resuscitate order), but the doctors told her that I wasn’t dying, I just needed help breathing to help me recover. After a week they took it out and I started recovering. They continued testing me once I came to, and it looked like I was going to recover fine. They wanted to send me to a rehab facility, but with everything going on I told them I didn’t want to do that. I went home and had home health care for about two weeks.”

So what exactly happened to Harris that sent his life into such an abrupt spin?

“I was told I likely had several ministrokes, at least one heart attack and was suffering from kidney failure at one point,” he said. “My daughter was initially told that I would have to be on dialysis, but everything seems to be working fine. I’m pretty blessed.”

While Harris can’t remember much of what happened during the drive and the week or so he was unconscious, he does have some memories.

“There are a few things that I very vividly remember and they have confirmed my faith,” he said firmly. “I’m not afraid of death. I know where I’m going. What I remember confirms all that and if someone wants to know about it, I’ll be glad to sit down and tell them about it.”

Deputy Cody Rumsey was unavailable for comment, but this is not the first instance of the young officer using outstanding judgement and showing great concern for a citizen in distress.

According to Karen DeHart Phibbs at the Emmanuel Gift Shop in Pulaski, Dep. Rumsey responded to a call concerning an elderly female customer who seemed disoriented recently.

“He really showed a lot of care and compassion for the lady,” Phibbs said. “He sat down in the floor with her and talked to her for a while. He wasn’t pushy or intimidating, he just sat and talked with her. During that time he was able to make sure her blood pressure and sugar levels were good and just made a point of making sure she was good to leave on her own. He really impressed us with the way he handled the situation.”

With Harris now out of the hospital and mending, he wanted to find and thank Dep. Rumsey in person. SGT Stu Nelson was contacted and the arrangements were made. This week they were joined by CPL Adam Abdelaziz as they paid a visit to Harris at his Radford home.

“They were great,” Harris said. “My grandchildren were there and they are big police fans. We talked, took some pictures and then they let the grandkids take a tour of their vehicles. It was a great example of how community policing is supposed to be. I’m very grateful for what Dep. Rumsey did to help get me medical attention. He likely saved my life.”

Written by: Editor on June 15, 2020.

Comments

comments