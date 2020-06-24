Police: girlfriend assaulted, detained

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

RADFORD — A Radford man and his girlfriend required medical attention Monday after the man allegedly assaulted the woman and was bitten by their dog in the process.

According to Radford City Police, officers responded to a domestic violence complaint in the 300 block of Third Avenue at 9:15 p.m. Monday after the girlfriend was able to escape the residence she shared with Travis Nelson Robson, 23, of Radford.

The woman told police Robson pinned her to the ground, struck her several times and physically kept her from leaving or summonsing emergency services. The woman eventually was able to escape out a bedroom window by kicking out a screen and seeking help from a passerby.

Robson was arrested on charges of felony abduction and misdemeanor counts of domestic assault, interfering with access to emergency services and being intoxicated in public. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

The woman was treated for minor injuries at the scene. Robson was taken to New River Valley Medical Center for treatment of dog bites received by the couple’s dog during the domestic assault.

