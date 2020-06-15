Plans are made to reopen schools

By WILLIAM PAINE

At this week’s meeting of the Pulaski County School Board, new hires and transfers of school system personnel were approved and the budget was reviewed but the big concern for all present was how the school system will open this coming fall semester.

Currently the Commonwealth of Virginia remains in Phase 2 of reopening and specific rules have been dictated by the governor concerning how this relates to school systems.

Under Phase 2, what’s now being referred to as “face-to-face” education may only be provided to special education students, English language learners and pre-K to third grade students. All others would have to use remote learning, as was the case after school buildings were closed halfway through the Spring semester.

Phase 3 would ease restrictions on schools significantly in that face to face learning may occur for all students. However, strict “social distancing” guidelines will mean that under Phase 3, it will be impossible for students to attend school five days a week.

Just as for Phase 2, under Phase 3 guidelines, students and teachers must maintain social distance at all times.

“Principals are going from classroom to classroom now to see how many students we can get in a class maintaining six feet of distance,” said PCPS Superintendent Dr. Kevin Siers. “Mike Price had already done some of that in Pulaski Elementary School. We’re probably looking at about seven students in a classroom.”

According to Dr. Siers, this means that classrooms can only hold one-third or one-quarter of the normal capacity. Siers went on to explain to school board members that under Phase 3, social distancing requirements allow for only 11 children to ride on each school bus. According to school board chair Tim Hurst, PCPS run 58 bus routes.

“So, it’s a logistical nightmare,” Hurst remarked.

Other guidelines associated with reopening schools under Phase 3 include checking temperatures of students as they board the school bus and enter into school buildings, thorough cleaning of communal spaces and requiring students to wear face coverings when social distancing can’t be maintained.

In order to formulate a specific plan for reopening, Siers has formed a “PCPS Reopening Taskforce” made up of two teams of stakeholders. Each team will consist of two school board members, administrators and teachers from elementary, middle and high schools, a special education teacher, as well as one student and one parent.

Each team will meet several times in order to formulate plans to reopen schools under Phase 2 and Phase 3 guidelines and will then submit their plans to the school board for approval at their July 14 meeting.

Among the issues that task force members must face is how handle the concept of disallowing students from changing classes, as this would theoretically allow for the spread of virus. Currently, high schoolers change classes and teachers regularly, but under Phase 3 guidelines this is discouraged. Making this work will be a challenge, especially for students in duel enrollment classes.

Setting an attendance schedule will be a major priority for the task force.

“We’ll probably end up having students one day a week,” said Siers. “We’ll get feedback from our stakeholders to see what people prefer but it’s going to be a very limited schedule for students to come in and get face-to-face instruction.”

Under Phase 3 students could be limited to receiving face-to-face instruction one day per week or alternately, students could attend school one week each month.

“Personally, I think the one day a week option is best so that we can at least see students one day a week rather than going a full week and then waiting a full three weeks,” said Siers. “Neither is ideal … I mean neither is even good. They’re all pretty bad options.”

Siers went on to say that PCPS has been approved to received $854,841 of funding from the CARES Act that congress recently passed.

With this money the school system will purchase new Chromebooks for all kindergarten through fifth grade students, which is necessary since under Phase 3 guidelines most instruction will be done remotely. In addition, two Instructional Resource Technology Teachers (ITRT) will be hired to assist with distance learning.

Mobile Wi-Fi units called MiFi have also been purchased with these funds so that children without access to the internet can more easily participate in distance learning.

The school system has also purchased 160 touchless thermometers to take the temperature of students as they enter and enough masks for PCPS students and staff.

Siers said that Camp Cougar, which allows ninth and 10th graders to earn PE credits will again take place this summer.

“We don’t know what that’s going to look like yet,” said Siers. “It will be very difficult to hold the traditional Camp Cougar program.”

According to Siers, this summer’s edition of Camp Cougar will likely either occur through blended instruction or entirely online.

Camp Cougar allows ninth and 10th graders to earn PE credits and therefor allows them to take an additional elective during the school year. Siers listed an extensive list of challenges in adhering to these new guidelines.

In addition to issues mentioned earlier, school officials must figure how to offer certification for CTE classes if students can only attend class on a very limited basis.

Another is finding available day care facilities for the children of teachers who will be required to attend class daily, even as their own children will likely be limited to coming once or twice a week. At last count, 135 teachers in the PCPS system have children that would require some type of day care under a limited attendance plan.

School sports could also be very limited under Phase 3. According to Siers, fall sports like golf and tennis can proceed as normal at the beginning of the school year but other sports may require moving Beyond Phase 3 to occur.

This does not bode well for sports like football, the proceeds of which help pay for all other high school sports teams.

After presenting the board with a picture of what the fall semester would look like under these guidelines, Siers asked if anyone had comments or questions.

“I want to shriek in horror,” said Paige Cash, only partly in jest. She then asked about when Phase 3 might be declared.

Siers replied that it could occur soon but that it could take as many as three months to reach the reopening phase referred to as “Beyond Phase 3.” Siers added that there is always the possibility that the state could go back from Phase 3 to Phase 1, if state health officials deemed it necessary.

Every phase in the reopening process requires extensive cleaning before students arrive and after they leave an area.

Board member Beckie Cox asked if the school system had enough capacity to make this happen.

“I think we can make that work but it might mean that other things might be let go for a period of time, while we’re in phase two and three,” said Siers.

After this rather dour presentation, newly appointed PCHS Jennifer Bolling lightened the mood by listing all of the various Senior Week activities which were due to take place in the coming days, including Saturday’s car parade at the Speedway, a faith based ceremony Sunday, a free trip to Claytor Lake and a slide show at the Starlight Theater drive-in.

A graduation ceremony is still set to take place at the Kenneth J. Dobson stadium on the morning of Saturday, June 20. If still under Phase 2 guidelines, a “drive through” graduation ceremony will be take place.

To end the meeting, chairman Tim Hurst read a resolution in support of naming the press box at the school stadium after sportscaster and all-around football booster Dan Callahan, who recently died. Hurst temporarily stepped down from his position as chairman of the board so that he could make the motion himself. Beckie Cox took over as the chair as Hurst made the motion. It passed unanimously and so, henceforth PCHS football game announcers will work inside what will be known as the Dan Callahan Press Box.

“This will be the busiest summer of public education because we’re basically reinventing schools,” said Siers. “Nothing has ever been done like this before on a statewide basis and it’s a daunting task and somewhat overwhelming task when you look at the scope of what we’re asking people to come up with in the next two to three weeks.”

