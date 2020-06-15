Phibbs recognized at WCC

By DAVID GRAVELY

editor@southwesttimes.com

Despite the cancellation of the traditional Honors Convocation normally held, Wytheville Community College (WCC) did take time to recognize student achievements in various programs of study for the 2019-2020 academic year and one Pulaski County student was among those listed.

The honors are usually presented by WCC faculty and staff during a special ceremony with families and friends invited to attend. That ceremony was canceled this year due to the current situation surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We wish we could have recognized our students with family and friends during our traditional in-person Honors Convocation,” said Dr. Rhonda Catron-Wood, Vice President of Academics and Institutional Advancement, “but we are thankful that we could still recognize their accomplishments in a way that is safe during the current pandemic.”

One of those awards is the Outstanding Student in Bedside Nursing Award. That award was presented to Caileigh Phibbs of Pulaski. Phibbs recently graduated with a Career Studies Certificate in Health Sciences and a Certificate in Practical Nursing.

Phibbs, a 2017 Pulaski County High School graduate, is the daughter of Karen and Jimmy Phibbs of Pulaski and granddaughter of James and Jackie DeHart andJim and Gayle Phibbs.

Written by: Editor on June 15, 2020.

Comments

comments