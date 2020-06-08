PCPC seeks LGBTQ youth insight

Pulaski Community Partners Coalition (PCPC) is seeking area LGBTQ youth to take part in a virtual focus group discussion into local challenges of the LGBTQ community.

Ten participants, ages 13-20, are needed for the focus group. The discussion is being held Wednesday, June 17, 3:30-5 p.m., via Cisco Webex, a free download for smartphones, tablets, laptops and desktop computers.

The purpose of the project is to identify unique challenges LGBTQ youth face within our community, including mental health issues and substance use disorders. It is part of a joint Behavioral Health Equity project of PCPC and New River Valley Community Services (NRVCS).

Youth interested in participating can register by emailing Mike Wade of NRVCS at mwade@nrvcs.org. The deadline is 5 p.m. June 15. Verified consent of a parent or legal guardian is required for participants under the age of 18.

Participants will be mailed a $10 Subway gift card after completion of the discussion, facilitated by Nick Bilbro, NRVCS community health educator.

Funding is provided through a Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services mini-grant.

PCPC’s mission is to reduce substance abuse and misuse among youth by connecting people, resources and ideas to promote healthy, thriving families and a safe community.

