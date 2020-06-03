Patricia Lawson Hix

Patricia Lawson Hix, age 64, of Dublin, Va., passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at her home.

Born June 30, 1955, in Stuttgart, Germany, she was the daughter of the late Charles Graham Lawson and Helga Drexel Lawson.

Patricia was the visitation coordinator at Radford University, with over 10 years of service.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne Edward Hix of Dublin, Va.; mother and father-in-law, Ronnie and Marlene Hix of Pulaski, Va.; many cousins and friends, and special pets, Maddie, Chloe and Kirby.

The family is holding private graveside services Friday, June 5, at Highland Memory Gardens, Dublin, Va., with Pastors Philip Madison and Michael Blouse officiating.

