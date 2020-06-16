NRCC announces nursing program accreditation Candidacy status

New River Community College has announced that the college’s associate degree nursing program, which prepares students for registered nurse (RN) licensure, has achieved candidacy status by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN).

ACEN is a nationally recognized, specialized accrediting agency that recognizes nursing education programs that have been found to meet or exceed standards and criteria for educational quality. Candidacy status is granted after a nursing program is deemed to have potential to achieve ACEN accreditation as determined by ACEN professional staff review of the nursing program’s candidacy presentation addressing select accreditation standards and criteria.

“Achieving candidacy status by the ACEN is a great achievement for our nursing program and demonstrates our potential to meet the standards required for accreditation,” said Lorrie Coe-Meade, NRCC director of nursing programs. “Our program will continue to be strengthened as we proceed with efforts to achieve accreditation by the ACEN for the first time. I appreciate the collective support of our college administrators, nursing and other faculty, and staff during our pursuit of this initiative.”

Candidacy status is the first step in earning full accreditation by the ACEN. When full accreditation is achieved within two years of achieving candidacy status, it will be retroactive to June 2020.

For more information about NRCC’s nursing program traditional option or the advanced placement option for LPNs, including how to apply, contact an NRCC student services advisor at advising@nr.edu, 540-674-3609, or visit www.nr.edu/nursing.

