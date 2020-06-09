Northam announces guidance for school reopening

By DAVID GRAVELY

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Tuesday announced a phased approach that, he says, will allow Virginia schools to slowly open and resume in-person classes for summer school and the upcoming academic year.

The plan, which covers kindergarten through 12th-grade students, was developed by the Office of the Secretary of Education, Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education and utilizes guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The plan will require all PreK-12 schools in the Commonwealth to deliver new instruction to students for the 2020-21 academic year, regardless of the operational status of school buildings. This guidance is in line with the phases outlined in the “Forward Virginia” blueprint and provides opportunities for school divisions to being offering in-person instruction to specific student groups.

“School will be open for all students next year, but instruction will look different,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. “The phased, hybrid approach allows PreK-12 students to have valuable class time and face-to-face interaction with their peers, while prioritizing health and safety by ensuring physical distancing measures are maintained. This plan keeps equity at the forefront by giving divisions the opportunity to deliver in-person instruction to those who need it the most.”

The opportunities for in-person instruction in each phase are as follows:

Phase One: special education programs and child care for working families. No athletic activities are allowed during Phase One.

Phase Two: Phase One plus preschool through third-grade students, English learners, and summer camps in school buildings. Athletics should be limited to individual or team-based practice, skill-building drills or conditioning activities that allow maintenance of physical distancing at all times. Outdoor recreational sports are allowable if 10 feet of physical distance can be maintained by all participants at all times and all shared items can be disinfected between uses. The total number of attendees, including both participants and spectators, cannot exceed the lesser of 50% of the occupancy load of the venue, if any occupancy load exists, of 50 people. Indoor recreational sports (including practices and classes) may occur if 10 feet of physical distance can be maintained by all participants at all items and all shared items can be disinfected between uses. The total number of attendees (including participants, referees, coaches, etc.) cannot exceed the lesser of 30% of the occupancy load of the room in which the sport is being held or 50 persons. Spectators may not be present except parents or guardians who are supervising children. Spectators must wear face coverings consistent with any active Executive Orders and due to behaviors which may bring greater risk (e.g. cheering), it is recommended that spectators be separated by 10 feet of distance from other persons.

Phase Three: all students may receive in-person instruction as can be accommodated with strict social distancing measures in place, which may require alternative schedules that blend in-person and remote learning for students. Mitigation strategies may impact operations and capacity limits, including those at athletic events. A multi-faceted instructional approach may need to be planned for Phase III.

Beyond Phase Three: divisions will resume “new-normal” operations under future guidance. Athletics and extracurricular activities may continue with some mitigation measures. More guidance will be available soon, based on data received in the previous phases.

School divisions will be required to submit plans, beginning with Phase Two, to the VDOE that include policies and procedures for implementing Virginia Department of Health and CDC mitigation strategies.

State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA has issued an Order of Public Health Emergency that requires all Virginia PreK-12 public and private schools to develop plans that demonstrate adherence to public health guidance. Public schools must also outline plans to offer new instruction to all students regardless of operational status.

Local school divisions will have discretion on how to operationalize within each phase and may choose to offer more limited in-person options than the phase permits, if local public health conditions necessitate. Entry into each phase is dependent on public health gating criteria, corresponding with the Forward Virginia plan. School divisions will have the flexibility to implement plans based on the needs of their localities, within the parameters of the Commonwealth’s guidance.

In every phase, PreK-12 schools must follow CDC Guidance for Schools, including social and physical distancing, enhanced health and hygiene procedures, cleaning and disinfecting measures, and other mitigation strategies. These precautions include, but are not limited to:

Daily health screenings of students and staff

Providing remote learning exceptions and teleworking for students and staff who are at a higher risk of severe illness

The use of cloth face coverings by staff when at least six feet physical distancing cannot be maintained

Encouraging the use of face coverings in students, as developmentally appropriate, in settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained

