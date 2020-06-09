By DAVID GRAVELY
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam Tuesday announced a phased approach that, he says, will allow Virginia schools to slowly open and resume in-person classes for summer school and the upcoming academic year.
The plan, which covers kindergarten through 12th-grade students, was developed by the Office of the Secretary of Education, Virginia Department of Health and the Virginia Department of Education and utilizes guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The plan will require all PreK-12 schools in the Commonwealth to deliver new instruction to students for the 2020-21 academic year, regardless of the operational status of school buildings. This guidance is in line with the phases outlined in the “Forward Virginia” blueprint and provides opportunities for school divisions to being offering in-person instruction to specific student groups.
“School will be open for all students next year, but instruction will look different,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Dr. James Lane. “The phased, hybrid approach allows PreK-12 students to have valuable class time and face-to-face interaction with their peers, while prioritizing health and safety by ensuring physical distancing measures are maintained. This plan keeps equity at the forefront by giving divisions the opportunity to deliver in-person instruction to those who need it the most.”
The opportunities for in-person instruction in each phase are as follows:
School divisions will be required to submit plans, beginning with Phase Two, to the VDOE that include policies and procedures for implementing Virginia Department of Health and CDC mitigation strategies.
State Health Commissioner M. Norman Oliver, MD, MA has issued an Order of Public Health Emergency that requires all Virginia PreK-12 public and private schools to develop plans that demonstrate adherence to public health guidance. Public schools must also outline plans to offer new instruction to all students regardless of operational status.
Local school divisions will have discretion on how to operationalize within each phase and may choose to offer more limited in-person options than the phase permits, if local public health conditions necessitate. Entry into each phase is dependent on public health gating criteria, corresponding with the Forward Virginia plan. School divisions will have the flexibility to implement plans based on the needs of their localities, within the parameters of the Commonwealth’s guidance.
In every phase, PreK-12 schools must follow CDC Guidance for Schools, including social and physical distancing, enhanced health and hygiene procedures, cleaning and disinfecting measures, and other mitigation strategies. These precautions include, but are not limited to:
