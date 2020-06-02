New River Valley Fair officially canceled for 2020

By WILLIAM PAINE

For 66 years one of the premier events of the Summer in the New River Valley came near the end of July. That tradition will now be one of many that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, as the 2020 edition of the New River Valley Fair has officially been canceled.

The members of the NRV Fair board met the evening of Monday, June 1, and reluctantly but unanimously voted to cancel this year’s annual fair.

The NRV press release reads, “The decision to cancel came after much consideration and included input from many of our sponsors, entertainers and vendors. We also considered the safety of our community and the future success of the New River Valley Fair.”

The NRV Fair had been scheduled for Monday, July 20, through Saturday, July, 25, 2020, but concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus motivated the board to cancel this year’s event.

Each year the New River Valley Fair features a combination of rides and events that draw thousands to Pulaski County. Daily concerts, a rodeo, lawnmower racing, a demolition derby, a horse pull and professional wrestling are big draws to the event. Rides and a wide variety of food keep those in attendance fed and entertained.

The event is also the host of various animal exhibits and displays each year. Young and old alike show and display goats, sheep, dairy cattle, beef cattle, lambs and hogs in different contests. Other competitions include events in arts and crafts, photography, agriculture, field crops, produce, vegetables and baked goods.

The 2019 NRV Fair featured concerts by Wilson Fairchild and country music artist John Schneider, who also played “Bo Duke” in the television show Dukes of Hazzard.

The schedule for the 2020 fair had not been officially released before the decision to cancel was made.

The New River Valley Fair is set to return to Dublin in the year 2021.

