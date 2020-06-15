New hires, transfers announced for school system

At the most recent meeting of the Pulaski County School Board there were several personnel updates made, including the hiring of several new coaches for the high school and new middle school.

Coach Mark Dixon was listed as the newest physical education teacher as he take over the reins of the Cougar football program. His wife, Wendy Dixon, was also hired as a math teacher. She will also serve as the Marketing and Social Media Coordinator for the football program.

At the new middle school, coach Dianne Anderson stepped down from her position as the Lady Cougar soccer assistant coach to take over as the first coach of the new Lady Cougar middle school soccer team.

Coach Brayden Morris, who along with his father Randall Morris have coached the Pulaski County Middle School Baseball Association club team since its inception, will the new head coach of the official Pulaski County Middle School baseball team.

Abreon Hines has been previously hired as the new head coach for the Pulaski County Middle School boys’ basketball team. Joel Burchett has now been hired as the assistant head coach and Joshua O’Dell will be an assistant coach for the younger Cougars.

Coach Bethany Anderson, a former Lady Cougar softball standout who went on to play for the Emory and Henry Wasp before coaching at several other schools on her way back to Cougarland, has been named the new head coach of the Lady Cougar middle school softball team. She will be assisted by Catherine Collins.

Former interim PCHS principal Richie Thomas was named to a new administrative position, where he will serve as an administrative mentor at PCHS and Pulaski Elementary School.

Scott Peterson has been named assistant principal at Dublin Elementary School. He replaces Cassidy Puckett, who was named the new assistant principal at Pulaski Elementary School. That position, which was vacated when Mike Price was named as the new principal there.

Rebekah Blevins was named as an assistant principal at PCHS, where she will take over for Jennifer Bolling, who is the new principal at PCHS.

Former PCHS principal Mike Grimm will now serve as a sixth grade science teacher at Pulaski County Middle School. Former Critzer Elementary assistant principal Angela Clevinger will now serve as a reading specialist at PCHS.

Sara Catlett and Tina Winesett will now be eighth grade science teachers at PCMS. Kimberly Clisby was hired for a new position as an accounting assistant at the school board office.

Joshua Fleenor was hired as a social studies teacher at PCHS. Holly King will work in the SPED-Life Center Education department at PCHS. Hope Palmer will be a new Math Teacher3 at PCHS.

More coaching and teacher hires will likely be released as the new school year approaches.

