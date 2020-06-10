New bridge set to open this fall

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Traffic could be flowing across the new bridge crossing Peak Creek on Old Route 100 as early as fall, according to the project construction manager.

James Hinkle said the company building the new bridge has a contractual completion date of November 2020. However there also is an incentive attached that encourages the company to have traffic flowing by Sept. 11.

Work to replace the bridge began in June 2019. The new bridge will have wider shoulders and will be longer than the one it is replacing, which was almost 213 feet long.

Although the old bridge underwent reconstruction in 1955, a 2016 Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) bridge report ranked its overall health rating, deck substructure and superstructure at 43%.

In 2016, Pulaski County Board of Supervisors expressed concern that the county’s water supply could be impacted if the bridge should fail because a main water supply line feeding much of the county runs underneath it. It was reported Pulaski County Public Service Authority had problems with the waterline leaking to bridge shifting.

The bridge also has to be shut down for repairs for several weeks in 2009 and 2010 after an 18-inch hole developed in the bridge deck, revealing the creek below. A subsequent inspection revealed other weak areas that had to be repaired.

Average daily traffic across the bridge, which had a 15-ton weight limit, was 1,655 vehicles in 2016.

Written by: Editor on June 10, 2020.

