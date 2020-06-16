N.Y. woman jailed for assault, carjacking

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — Police say a New York woman assaulted and carjacked the employee of a rental car company after her application for a rental was declined.

Radford Police Department spokeswoman Jenni Wilder said Abigail C. Klink, 23, of Freedom, New York, was arrested on charges of carjacking, grand theft auto, destruction of private property and assault and battery following the Friday afternoon incident.

Klink is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Wilder said the string of events began when Klink’s vehicle broke down in Radford and she went to the auto rental company to rent a vehicle. When the leasing company declined Klink’s contract, an employee of the company offered to give her a ride.

At that point, the employee alleges, Klink climbed over the vehicle’s center console, placed the vehicle in park and struck him twice in the head with her closed fist. As the employee tried to exit the vehicle, a physical altercation ensued, damaging the employee’s cellphone. Police allege Klink fled the scene in the vehicle, leaving the employee behind.

Wilder said Klink was subsequently located and taken into custody at her disabled vehicle. The stolen vehicle was returned to the employee, who was treated at the scene of the altercation by Radford Fire and EMS.

The alleged incident occurred in the 100 block of Second Street.

Written by: Editor on June 16, 2020.

