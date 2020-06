Moving On

Mike Fleenor, left, Pulaski County’s commonwealth’s attorney until June 30, is sworn in as the newest circuit court judge for Virginia’s 27th Judicial Circuit. Fleenor will be seated in Montgomery and Floyd counties starting July 1. Circuit Court Judge Colin Gibb administered the oath in Pulaski County Circuit Court Monday.

