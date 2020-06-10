MOVA filtration concept verified

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

Two years of research and testing at Virginia Tech has paid off for a Pulaski technology company seeking to revolutionize pollution filtration in various industries, including energy and agriculture.

“This is exciting news. It’s been our focus for the past two years,” Steve Critchfield said of the “proof of concept” testing has revealed. Critchfield is president of MOVA Technologies Inc., headquartered on Main Street in downtown Pulaski.

For several years MOVA has been working to bring to reality a panel-bed filtration system envisioned by the late Arthur M. Squires. A chemical engineer and Professor Emeritus at Virginia Tech, Squires believed the system was capable of delivering clean energy from unclean fuel sources, such as coal, by removing 99% of pollutants emitted during burning.

According to Critchfield, testing has proven Squires’ concept is valid, so MOVA is preparing to move to the next phase: prototype development.

Critchfield said Virginia Tech researchers will release the final report on the filtration system tests in a month or so, but a preliminary report is expected sooner since the concept proved a success.

Continue reading

Written by: Editor on June 10, 2020.

Comments

comments