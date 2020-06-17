Motorist sought in pedestrian hit and run

On June 16, 2020 07:24 A.M. the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 5000 block of Peppers Ferry Road in Max Meadows in reference to a male subject with injuries. Upon deputies arrival they found a male that had been hit by a car and was lying on the side of the road. The injured male did not speak English. He was later identified as Santiago Guillen of Galax, Virginia. Mr. Guillen is listed in serious condition. He has multiple injuries to include a broken femur and broken arm.

The vehicle that struck the victim left the scene of the accident. The accident is still under investigation. If anyone has information please call the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office 276-223-6000.

Written by: Editor on June 17, 2020.

