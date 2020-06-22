Men indicted on robbery, sex offenses

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

RADFORD — A Radford grand jury has indicted two 23-year-old men in separate incidents related to a May residential robbery and sex offenses involving a minor.

According to Radford City Circuit Court records Brent Shane Shepherd, 23, of Radford, and Tajh Amari Dorleans, 23, of Springfield, were among direct indictments handed down by a June 12 grand jury. Indictments are merely charges. They are not findings of guilt.

Court records show Shepherd is charged with two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, two counts of proposing a sex act by communication system to a child, and one count of attempting to propose a sex act to a child. In all five counts, the minor is alleged to be under the age of 15.

According to court files, Shepherd’s charges are related to alleged incidents that occurred in the city March 1 and May 15. Further details were not available.

Taking indecent liberties is a Class 5 felony, carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison per conviction. Proposing and attempting to propose a sex act to a minor under the age of 15, when the perpetrator is seven or more years older than the victim, is a special felony that carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison per count.

In a separate and unrelated incident, Dorleans is charged with four felony counts of strangulation, kidnapping, residential robbery, and malicious wounding. The charges stem from an alleged May 26 incident, of which details were not immediately available.

If convicted on all four counts, Dorleans could face up to life, plus 35 years in prison.

Both Shepherd and Dorleans are being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail. Both also are scheduled for arraignment in Radford City General District Court July 24.

Direct indictments are the result of a prosecutor and/or law enforcement going directly to the grand jury to present evidence in an effort to obtain charges. The process eliminates the preliminary hearing stage in which a lower court judge determines whether evidence is sufficient to certify charges to the grand jury.

Written by: Editor on June 22, 2020.

