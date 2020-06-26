Marvin Cecil ‘Tommy’ McPeak

Date of Death- June 26, 2020

Marvin Cecil “Tommy” McPeak, age 85 of Draper passed away Friday, June 26, 2020.

Born November 18, 1934 in Pulaski County, he was the son of the late Kyle Drewey McPeak and Mabel Ruth Spence McPeak. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Glenna Killen McPeak; brother, William Lawrence McPeak; and three sisters, Beulah Mae Umberger, Ruth Ellen Smith and Dora Lee McPeak.

He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was retired from the Pulaski Public Works Department and the Pulaski Fire Department as a firefighter with over 30 years of combined service.

He is survived by children Timothy ‘Tim’ McPeak of Draper; Charles Steven McPeak of Draper; Rebecca ‘Becky’ Lam of Christiansburg; grandchildren Jenna Lam, Nic Lam and Hailey Massie; sisters Dorothy McPeak ofDraper and Christine Morris of Draper.

Funeral services will be held 2 p.m Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Bower Funeral Home Chapel, Pulaski with Rev. Richard Wall and Rev. Dale Akers officiating. Burial will follow at McPeak Cemetery, Pulaski.

The family will receive friends Monday from 1:00 p.m. until funeral time at the funeral home.

To sign the online guestbook, visit www.bowerfuneralhome.com

Bower Funeral Home, Pulaski is handling the services for the family.

Written by: Editor on June 26, 2020.

Comments

comments