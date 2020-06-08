Marketplace gearing up for Phase 2

Now that Phase 2 of reopening has officially started in the Commonwealth, familiar outdoor activities are beginning to reestablish themselves. Such is the case with the Marketplace, which occurs every Tuesday at the Pulaski Train Depot in the warm weather months.

Due to concerns about the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the season opening of this year’s Marketplace was kept low key. The first Marketplace event, which took place Tuesday, May 26, was attended by three town employees and a half a dozen vendors.

Everyone present was wearing a face covering as they greeted visitors who drove into the depot parking lot to pick up their preordered goods.

The circumstances were much the same Tuesday, June 2, as a just few Marketplace patrons came to the depot to pick up preordered goods from their vehicles.

The town felt obliged to approach this year’s Marketplace in this way because the governor had dictated that no gatherings of 10 or more were to be allowed. Phase 2, which was declared Tuesday, allows for gatherings of up to 50 people but by that time, arrangements for the drive through Marketplace had already been made.

The Marketplace set to occur Tuesday, June 9, will begin to resemble the bustling and cheerful Marketplace events of the past. Vendors will again line the walls of the depot selling various goods including some prepacked food.

Master Sergeant BBQ is set to provide hot meals from their food truck, which will be parked either in the depot parking lot or across the street.

But it won’t exactly be business as usual.

“We’re going to set a table out front to make sure it doesn’t get too full,” explained the town’s Marketplace Manager Zach Blevins. “We’ll have one entrance and one exit, to make sure people have a clear way to go through as they circle around the train station. We’re also going to have hand sanitizing stations on each side of the building.”

On the Wednesday following last Tuesday’s Marketplace, Blevins was busy inviting vendors back to participate in this week’s event.

Unlike in the past, vendor’s tables will be spaced well apart from each other. In addition, there will be no alcoholic beverages served, at least initially. What’s more, there will not be any live music, which is a situation that will most likely last until the governor allows the state to proceed to Phase 3 of reopening, which is generally much less restrictive and should allow for larger crowds to gather.

Making sure the crowd at the upcoming Marketplace doesn’t get too large so as to be in violation of the governor’s restrictions will be a primary concern of the town staff who will be present.

“We just won’t be encouraging people to hang out too much,” said Deputy Town Manager Nichole Hair. “We’re just being very cautious with the guidelines given to us.”

