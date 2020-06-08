Man to serve 15 years in infant murder

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WISE COUNTY — A Coeburn man convicted of murdering his 7-week-old daughter by dropping her from his lap “numerous times” while playing video games last summer will serve 15 years in prison.

Nicholas Logan Plaster, 22, received a 25-year sentence, with 10 years suspended, Wednesday in Wise County Circuit Court, according to Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp. He said Plaster was convicted of felony murder in December, absent any plea agreement with the prosecution.

According to Slemp, the infant was pronounced dead after being taken, unresponsive, to a Norton hospital June 4, 2019. An autopsy determined the infant died from injuries consistent with head trauma and battered child syndrome.

During the investigation it was determined the child was in Plaster’s care prior to being taken to the hospital. In addition to testing positive for marijuana use, Plaster admitted to consuming “significant” alcohol in the early morning hours before the child’s death, Slemp said.

He said the defendant eventually admitted he had dropped the infant three times during the night as he attempted to feed her and play video games simultaneously.

“Plaster admitted that he forgot the baby was on his lap and that he dropped her onto the ground,” the prosecutor said in a press release. He quoted Plaster as say, “She was lifeless and her eyes rolled around in her head.”

Plaster told police the child fell from his lap to the floor once at 2:30 a.m. and twice at 6 a.m., according to Slemp.

Upon release from prison, Plaster will be placed on 10 years of probation, five years of which will be supervised.

