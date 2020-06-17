Man killed, woman injured in head-on crash

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

WYTHE COUNTY — A Radford man was killed and a Max Meadow woman seriously injured Saturday in a head-on crash in Wythe County.

According to Virginia State Police, Stacy W. Mulkey, 50, of Radford, was eastbound in a 1997 Honda Civic when the Honda crossed the centerline of Route 69, crashing head-on with a westbound 2014 Ford Taurus.

Mulkey, who was not restrained, died at the scene. The driver of the Honda, Rebecca D. Woods, 41, was airlifted to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

A spokeswoman for Roanoke Memorial said Monday no information is available on Woods’ condition.

The 3:30 p.m. wreck, less than a mile west of Route 52, remains under investigation with assistance from Wythe Division Crash Reconstruction Team of Virginia State Police.

Written by: Editor on June 17, 2020.

Comments

comments