Man charged with shaking injured baby

By MELINDA WILLIAMS

melinda@southwesttimes.com

SPEEDWELL — A 22-year-old father is facing three felony charges after allegedly admitting he shook his 28-day-old infant and caused other injuries when the baby would not stop crying.

Seth Lennon Aker of Speedwell was arrested Tuesday on felony charges of malicious wounding, cruelty and injuries to a child and child abuse and neglect, as well as misdemeanor providing false information to police. He is being held without bond at New River Valley Regional Jail.

Wythe County Sheriff’s Office Major Anthony Cline said deputies responded to a reported robbery at 129 Saint Peters Road, Apartment C, in Speedwell Tuesday. Authorities met with Aker, who claimed a man broke into his residence and held him at gunpoint, demanding money.

Aker told police the suspect knocked over the baby’s crib while leaving the residence, causing facial injuries and a bleeding mouth when the infant’s face struck the floor.

While officers searched the area for the suspect Aker described, emergency services transported the infant to Wythe County Community Hospital. Cline said medical personnel determined the baby’s injuries were not consistent with Aker’s story, so investigators confronted Aker.

Cline says Aker confessed to causing the injuries when the baby would not stop crying. He said Aker was home alone with the infant while the mother was at work.

When the baby would not stop crying, Aker allegedly shoved a bottle into the child’s mouth repeatedly, causing the infant’s gums and mouth to bleed, Cline said. When the crying continued, Aker allegedly started shaking the child, striking its face on a table in the process, until the crying stopped.

The condition of the baby has not been released, but Cline said the infant is a patient at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Malicious wounding is a Class 2 felony carrying a sentence of 20 years to life in prison. Child abuse and neglect is a Class 4 felony, carrying a sentence of 2-10 years; cruelty and injuries to a child is a Class 6 felony, with a sentence of 1-5 years in prison, and giving false information to police is a Class 1 misdemeanor, carrying a maximum sentence of 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

